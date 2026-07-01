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Senegal and Belgium head to extra time at World Cup at 2-2 after Lukaku and Tielemans score late

The Associated Press

July 1, 2026, 6:01 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Senegal and Belgium are headed to extra time at the World Cup after playing to a 2-2 score through 90 minutes of regulation on Wednesday.

The teams will now play 30 minutes of extra time, split into two 15-minute halves. If the score is still even after extra time, there will be a penalty shootout to decide which team advances to the round of 16.

Habib Diarra and Ismaïla Sarr gave the Senegalese a 2-0 lead, but Belgium substitute Romelu Lukaku got one back in the 86th minute and Youri Tielemans equalized in the 89th.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

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