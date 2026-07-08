San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-46, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (45-46, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-46, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (45-46, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jose Cabrera (0-1, 4.73 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (5-7, 3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -148, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

San Diego is 45-46 overall and 24-22 in home games. Padres pitchers have a collective 4.21 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Arizona is 45-46 overall and 18-26 in road games. The Diamondbacks are 16-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 16 doubles and 18 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 11 for 42 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs while hitting .267 for the Diamondbacks. Nolan Arenado is 8 for 36 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .251 batting average, 6.95 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Freddy Fermin: 10-Day IL (head), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.