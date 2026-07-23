Moriyasu to continue as Japan coach and replaced after Asian Cup by Oiwa

TOKYO (AP) — Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu will continue through next year’s Asian Cup and then step away, the Japan…

TOKYO (AP) — Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu will continue through next year’s Asian Cup and then step away, the Japan Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.

The JFA met over the coaching position on Thursday and said Go Oiwa, who has managed Japan Under-23s, will take over the top team after the Asian Cup.

Oiwa was expected to be introduced at a news conference on Friday.

At the World Cup, Moriyasu guided his team to the round of 32 before losing 2-1 to five-time champion Brazil.

The Asian Cup will be in Saudi Arabia from Jan. 7-Feb. 5. A field of 24 teams has already qualified and Japan is among the favorites.

Japan will play in Group F with Indonesia, Qatar and Thailand.

Moriyasu took charge after the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He guided Japan to the knockout stage in the 2022 edition in Qatar, losing to Croatia on penalties.

Oiwa had a modest career as a defender and played three times for Japan before moving into coaching in Japan’s domestic league. He’s coached the under-23s since 2021.

Former Japanese star Keisuke Honda said recently he’d be interested in becoming the national coach. Primarily a midfielder, Honda played 98 times for Japan and in three World Cups, the last in 2018.

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