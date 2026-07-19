Refreshed Braves open second half with series win behind Drake Baldwin and Austin Riley

ATLANTA (AP) — After returning from an oblique injury that kept him sidelined for nearly a month, Braves catcher Drake…

ATLANTA (AP) — After returning from an oblique injury that kept him sidelined for nearly a month, Braves catcher Drake Baldwin said he found himself desperate for a hit.

On Sunday, in the finale of the Braves’ three-game home series against the Texas Rangers, Baldwin had no problems making contact. The catcher was a career-best 5 for 5 at the plate and homered twice in Atlanta’s 8-5 win.

“Baldwin, he’s back. He’s back to form. I think it’s official now,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said after the game. “He was on an MVP-type trajectory before he got hurt, and he’s looking like that again.”

In the Braves’ first games back from the All-Star break, the club clinched its 21st series — tying its total from the 2025 season.

Baldwin spent his days off as the National League’s starting catcher in his first All-Star game. Third baseman Austin Riley’s break looked a little different, but it proved just as efficient in being the reset he needed to get back on track.

“I actually didn’t do anything over the break. Just more of a mental break. … Went home, hung out with my family, chased my boys around,” Riley said after his first two-homer outing since April 17. “After a couple of days off, coming back and just kind of a little recharged, it’s nice to see that we’re kind of firing on all cylinders with the offense there.”

On Sunday, Riley homered twice and had four RBIs, including a clutch two-run single in the seventh inning to put the Braves up 6-3. Weiss said it’s hard not to root for a player, teammate and person like Riley.

“That’s a great sight to see Riley swinging the bat like that,” Weiss said. “He’s been taking better swings lately, and he’s hit the ball really hard. … He’s shown some really good signs, and that’ll be huge for us.”

After a difficult June, Weiss hopes a series victory against the AL West-leading Rangers is enough for his team to turn the page. The Braves have a three-game lead over second-place Philadelphia in the NL East.

“Our team had a rough June, but we’ve come out the other side still in first place, and we’re playing better now,” the first-year Braves manager said. “Those things are deposits in the bank as far as your mental toughness and being battle-tested — as long as you come out the other side, and I think we have.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.