Real Madrid signs Spanish striker Carlos Espí from Levante

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has signed 21-year-old striker Carlos Espí from fellow Spanish club Levante, the powerhouse said Friday.…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has signed 21-year-old striker Carlos Espí from fellow Spanish club Levante, the powerhouse said Friday.

Madrid reportedly paid 25 million euros ($28 million) for one of the sensations of La Liga last season. Levante said the transfer was a club record for a homegrown player without confirming the fee mentioned in local media.

Espí’s team-high 11 goals in 25 appearances last season for Levante helped it avoid relegation. He has also played for Spain’s youth sides.

He could fill the rotation spot currently occupied by Gonzalo García, a backup striker who is reportedly close to a move to Fulham in the Premier League.

Madrid has been busy in the transfer market after not winning any titles last campaign. In addition to bringing back coach José Mourinho, it has also signed Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries.

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