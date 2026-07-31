Pirates bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-55, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-57, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Friday, 6:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-55, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-57, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (9-9, 3.65 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (2-2, 7.06 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -135, Reds +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game losing streak, play the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has gone 24-30 at home and 51-57 overall. The Reds are 24-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Pittsburgh is 26-27 in road games and 55-55 overall. The Pirates have a 40-17 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Pirates have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with a .279 batting average, and has 18 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 41 walks and 48 RBIs. Dane Myers is 12 for 31 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

Nick Gonzales leads the Pirates with a .316 batting average, and has 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 47 RBIs. Jake Mangum is 13 for 45 with two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .211 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Pirates: Rafael Flores: 7-Day IL (head), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (hand), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan Sisk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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