Real Madrid signs Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan to boost defense

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid boosted its defense by signing Dutch international Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan. Madrid made the…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid boosted its defense by signing Dutch international Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan.

Madrid made the announcement on Sunday, less than a week after Dumfries and the Netherlands were eliminated by Morocco in the round of 32 of the World Cup.

Madrid did not provide financial details about the transfer agreement with Inter. Dumfries’ contract with Madrid is valid for four seasons.

The 30-year-old Dumfries started in all four matches played by the Dutch squad at the World Cup. The right back will compete for playing time at Madrid with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was signed last year. Veteran right back Dani Carvajal left the club after 13 seasons.

Madrid, which will begin the season with José Mourinho back as its coach, has been revamping some of its squad. Other signings made by the club for the upcoming campaign include French international Ibrahima Konaté, Spain international Marc Cucurella and Portugal international Bernardo Silva.

Madrid also signed a contract extension with German central defender Antonio Rüdiger.

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