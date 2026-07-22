Rangers’ new manager McInnes gets 4-match ban for calling Celtic penalty decision ‘disgusting’

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The Scottish Football Association has handed new Rangers manager Derek McInnes a four-match ban for his…

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The Scottish Football Association has handed new Rangers manager Derek McInnes a four-match ban for his critical comments about a disputed penalty that benefited Celtic in last season’s title race.

Then-Hearts coach McInnes had called the stoppage-time penalty decision “actually quite disgusting” after Celtic beat Motherwell 3-2 in the penultimate game to put it on course for its record 56th Scottish league title.

On Wednesday, the Scottish FA issued the four-match touchline ban with one suspended until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Rangers responded by saying it would appeal the ruling.

“We do not believe Derek’s view on a match-defining decision amounted to an attack on the competence or integrity of match officials,” the Glasgow club said in a statement. “His comments were directed at the decision, rather than representing any broader criticism of officials. Considered fairly and in context, Derek’s comments did not allege bias, incompetence or dishonesty.

“Although the comments pre-dated Derek’s appointment, the club believes the issue at stake is important and must be challenged,” Rangers added.

Deep into stoppage time in the second-to-last round, Celtic was tied 2-2 at Motherwell. A penalty was awarded on video review for what the officials eventually judged was handball by a Motherwell player. Celtic forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored from the spot in the 99th minute.

The victory set up a title-deciding match at Celtic Park on the last day of the season. Hearts needed at least a draw to clinch its first Scottish league title since 1960 but Celtic got a late go-ahead goal and won 3-1.

Rangers, which hired McInnes in June, play Dundee United on July 31 to open the new league season.

McInnes, a former Rangers midfielder, previously coached at Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

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