Pubs in England can stay open until 5 a.m. on Monday to show Mexico game at World Cup

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says pubs in England and Wales can stay open until 5 a.m.…

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says pubs in England and Wales can stay open until 5 a.m. on the night England takes on Mexico in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

Calls for an extension to their licensing hours had grown in volume on Thursday, a day after England beat Congo 2-1 in the round of 32 with two late goals from captain Harry Kane.

The match at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City kicks off at 1 a.m. Monday morning UK time and could finish close to 4 a.m. if it goes to extra time and penalties. The current law only allowed pubs to stay open until 2 a.m.

“Football might be coming home but we’re making sure fans don’t have to,” Starmer said. “Pubs staying open till the final whistle is good news for supporters and good news for the pubs and venues that bring our communities together. The whole country will be backing the team. Come on England!”

The government’s blanket extension means individual pubs do not need to apply for extended hours. The changes do not apply in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

News of the extension was welcomed by those in the pub trade, many of which are showing the games from the U.S., Canada and Mexico live.

“This pragmatic approach allows venues to focus on what matters most, bringing communities together to support the national team,” said Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association. “Major sporting occasions like this deliver a significant boost to hospitality businesses while creating an atmosphere that unites the country.”

And Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said pubs and fans will be “over the moon about this decision, because we all know the best place to watch the match is down the local.”

Separately, the government said schoolchildren could watch England’s early-morning World Cup match against Mexico and still make it to class Monday after England’s German head coach, Thomas Tuchel, said they should be allowed “an excuse for school.”

“It’s a late game, but children can be in school the next day,” Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said.

Following England’s victory over Congo in Atlanta, Tuchel encouraged parents to “write an excuse for school and let them watch football.”

He added: “Come on. There’s so much school to go to, but the World Cup is every four years. Let them watch. There will be a big, big match on in four days and we need the support of everyone, and especially of the children.”

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