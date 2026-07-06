ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for USA-Belgium World Cup Trades

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The ProphetX promo code WTOP provides all new users with a $20 bonus (this link here gets you started) to use on the World Cup today, including USA vs. Belgium.







ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for $20 World Cup Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible US States Date Last Verified July 6th, 2026

ProphetX Offer Overview

New ProphetX customers can capitalize on the current FIFA World Cup action with an accessible welcome offer, earning a $20 bonus after making a qualifying $10 trade. This bonus can be deployed across the full slate of round of 16 matchups, including the highly anticipated Spain vs. Portugal and Belgium vs. USA clashes. Soccer enthusiasts can use the promo code to unlock these bonus funds and apply them to any of the day’s World Cup matches on ProphetX’s peer-to-peer exchange.

Understanding the mechanics of this offer is straightforward: once a user signs up and places a $10 prediction, they automatically receive a $20 bonus. It is important to note that ProphetX operates entirely as a peer-to-peer exchange. Instead of trading against traditional operators, users trade predictions directly against each other, offering a dynamic, market-driven way to approach the World Cup playoff phase.

USA vs. Belgium Trades via ProphetX

The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 continues with two massive, win-or-go-home knockout stage matches on the schedule for July 6. The slate kicks off with an all-European clash as Portugal battles neighboring Spain, followed by the host nation USA taking on Belgium.

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) USA vs Belgium (8:00 PM ET) +150 +240 +180 O/U 2.5 (-150/+120)

USA vs Belgium: As a knockout round contest, it goes without saying that this is a must-win scenario for both nations to avoid elimination and advance to the next stage of the tournament.

New users can utilize the current ProphetX promo code to claim their welcome offer and apply their $20 bonus directly to these pivotal World Cup games on the peer-to-peer platform.

How to Redeem the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple, step-by-step process. Once activated, your $20 bonus can be used on ANY of today’s World Cup matches—such as the Spain vs. Portugal and Belgium vs. USA matchups—or any other World Cup match scheduled for this week. It is not restricted to just a single game, giving you the flexibility to spread your predictions across the ProphetX peer-to-peer exchange.

To claim this offer, follow these steps:

Download or Visit: Download the ProphetX app on your mobile device or visit the ProphetX website. Register an Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information and providing proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the promo code WTOP. Make Your First Trade: Complete an initial trade of at least $10 to trigger the offer.

New users will receive a $20 bonus upon completing their qualifying $10 trade. Please note that ProphetX operates strictly as a peer-to-peer exchange in eligible US states, meaning you will be trading predictions directly with other users to find the best available market prices.