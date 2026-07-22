Preston Plambeck, Luis Suárez help Inter Miami beat Fire 3-2 without Lionel Messi

MIAMI (AP) — Preston Plambeck scored his first career goal in MLS in the 87th minute, Luis Suárez scored two…

MIAMI (AP) — Preston Plambeck scored his first career goal in MLS in the 87th minute, Luis Suárez scored two goals, and Inter Miami beat Chicago 3-2 on Wednesday night to spoil Robert Lewandowski’s debut for the Fire.

Miami (10-2-4) has won five straight.

Suárez scored three goals, his first hat trick in MLS since 2024, in Miami’s last game before the World Cup break, a 6-4 win over Philadelphia.

Suárez had his shot from the center of the area parried by goalkeeper Chris Brady but Plambeck slammed home the rebound.

The Fire took a 1-0 lead on an own goal by goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo in the 18th minute. Miami defender Ian Fray played slow, rolling ball to Ríos Novo, but the ball slipped through the goalkeeper’s legs as he whiffed on an attempted first-touch pass.

Suárez converted from the spot in the 27th to make it 1-1.

Puso Dithejane subbed on for Philip Zinckernagel in the 62nd minute and scored his first career goal in MLS on a first-touch shot from just inside the penalty area to tie it 2-2 in the 67th.

The 37-year-old Lewandowski signed with the Fire on June 29 and his first MLS appearance was delayed. The Fire had their game against Vancouver, which had originally been scheduled for Thursday, postponed until Oct. 6 due to air quality conditions in the Chicago area.

Lewandowski, a seven-time Bundesliga Golden Boot winner, scored a league-record 41 goals in the 2020-21 campaign with Bayern Munich.

Chicago (8-5-2) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Argentina internationals Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul did not play for Miami following their World Cup final defeat to Spain on Sunday.

Hugo Cuypers, who currently leads MLS with 13 goals this season, will reportedly be leaving the Fire to join CF Monterrey of LIGA MX.

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