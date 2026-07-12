Pirates look to sweep 3-game series over the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (59-36, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-47, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12:15…

Milwaukee Brewers (59-36, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-47, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Robert Gasser (2-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (7-8, 3.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -130, Brewers +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pittsburgh has a 26-24 record in home games and a 49-47 record overall. Pirates hitters have a collective .423 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 59-36 record overall and a 30-18 record in road games. The Brewers have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .255.

Sunday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Pirates have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Pirates with 43 extra base hits (21 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs). Esmerlyn Valdez is 13 for 42 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 53 RBIs for the Brewers. Jake Bauers is 10 for 34 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .291 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (lower body), Evan Sisk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wilber Dotel: 15-Day IL (lat), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (hand)

Brewers: Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (forearm), Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Lockridge: 60-Day IL (knee), David Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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