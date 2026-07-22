Pirates center fielder Jake Magnum scratched in night game vs. Yankees because of foot discomfort

NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jake Magnum was scratched from the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against…

NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jake Magnum was scratched from the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the New York Yankees because of right foot discomfort and replaced by Billy Cook.

Magnum was to bat first and Cook was inserted in the ninth spot.

Mangum was 2 for 5 as Pittsburgh won the opener 5-3 in 10 innings, hitting an RBI single to drive in the game’s last run. He is hitting .303 with two homers, 21 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.

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