Diamondbacks set season high for runs in 15-5 rout of Athletics

PHOENIX (AP) — James McCann hit his 100th major league home run and Ryan Waldschmidt slugged the first of his…

PHOENIX (AP) — James McCann hit his 100th major league home run and Ryan Waldschmidt slugged the first of his career as part of Arizona’s seven-run fifth inning and the Diamondbacks set a season high for runs scored in a 15-5 rout of the Athletics on Wednesday.

With the game tied at 2, Arizona broke it open with their biggest inning of the season. Gabriel Moreno hit a go-ahead two-run shot, and McCann and Waldschmidt also had two-run homers in the big seventh.

Corbin Carroll and Nolan Arenado homered in the fourth off A’s starter Gage Jump.

Merrill Kelly (8-8) allowed two runs and five hits, including Jeff McNeil’s homer, in five innings for the Diamondbacks.

Jump (3-6) was hammered for eight hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings.

McCann connected on the first pitch from A’s rookie Yunior Tur. After Tim Tawa singled, Waldschmidt homered in his 130th MLB at-bat.

Arizona tacked on five more runs in the sixth with Tawa’s bases-loaded double the main blow. Ildemaro Vargas and McCann each had three of the Diamondbacks’ 17 hits.

Vargas moved from the infield to the mound for the ninth in the blowout and gave up two runs and two hits before wrapping it up for the Diamondbacks, who finished the homestand 4-2 and begin a 10-game, four-city road trip on Thursday.

The Athletics, who won the first game of the three-game set, are 3-17 in their last 20 games and haven’t won a series since June 12-14 against the Rockies in Las Vegas.

Gerardo Carrillo gave up one run in two relief innings in his major league debut for Arizona.

Outfielder Carlos Cortes recorded the last out in the eighth for the A’s, getting Geraldo Perdomo to fly out.

Up next

Athletics: Off Thursday. LHP Jacob López (6-4, 6.64) starts Friday at Minnesota.

Diamondbacks: RHP Brandon Pfaadt (4-1, 4.58) faces Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy (4-7, 2.92) Thursday in a makeup game in St. Louis.

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