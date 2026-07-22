Scottie Scheffler seeks to stay sharp and savor the hospitality in his 3M Open debut

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler left the British Open with some frustration after another near miss in a major…

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler left the British Open with some frustration after another near miss in a major championship and traveled straight to Minnesota for his first appearance in the 3M Open.

A week off after the last major of the season would have made sense for the world’s top-ranked player, but Scheffler was focused on keeping his game sharp ahead of the FedEx Cup playoffs — and find some off-the-course respite for him and his supporting cast.

“The people have been tremendous, the fans have been really nice to me so far, and the tournament seems to do a really good job just taking care of everybody,” Scheffler said Wednesday after playing a nine-hole pro-am with Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. “Clubhouse has been good. Food’s been really good. Family’s taken care of. Caddie’s taken care of. Those are the things at a tournament when everybody around me is getting taken care of as well, it’s really easy for us to come and play.”

Hollis Cavner is happy to hear that. The tournament’s director and chief executive officer of Pro Links Sports has made player hospitality a priority since the 3M Open was added to the PGA Tour schedule in 2019.

From the catered family dinners on the clubhouse patio each night to the inflatables and magicians for the kids, the event at TPC Twin Cities a half-hour’s drive north of Minneapolis has become well-regarded by players, even if its calendar placement has limited the star power in the fields.

“People seem to be really thankful that we’re here, which is surprising for a golf tournament,” Scheffler said. “I was kind of taken aback by how nice people have been.”

Scheffler’s presence has put the tournament on pace for record attendance.

“Every tent and every skybox sold out for the pro-am,” Cavner said. “We’re really getting in position now where we feel like we’ve arrived.”

Scheffler seeks momentum for the postseason

Though this will be his fifth tournament in six weeks, including two in Britain, Scheffler didn’t want to enter the playoffs after three weeks off. Plus, Cavner, who is a longtime friend of Scheffler’s coach Randy Smith and agent Blake Smith, has been relentless in his requests to have Scheffler make his first visit to Minnesota. Caddie Ted Scott also has a positive view of the course from his previous work with Bubba Watson.

“We’ve been talking to him for years, working him and working him and working him,” Cavner said. “Finally, they relented.”

There are several players in contention for the playoffs who could use a strong showing this week to climb above the cut. Jason Day, Brian Harman, Tom Hoge and 2022 3M Open champion Tony Finau are currently outside the top 70.

Scheffler, who had his third top-four finish in four majors this year at the British Open, has not won a tournament since The American Express in California in January.

“One of the things that I’ve always kind of prided myself on is the consistency. That’s something that shows that I’m playing some pretty good golf,” Scheffler said. “It just hasn’t been quite good enough to win some tournaments. I still feel like my game’s in a good spot and I’ve played some nice golf. I haven’t played any great golf yet, but I’ve played some nice golf over the course of the season. I think if you took a blind look at some of my results, I think a lot of people would say that’s a really good season.”

The PGA Tour’s coming changes have clouded the 3M Open’s future

The promotion-and-relegation system the PGA Tour has decided to implement starting in 2028 will require purses of at least $20 million for the 15 regular-season events included in the new Championship Series, with the rest going to the second-tier Challenger Series with minimum purses of $4 million. The 3M Open has an $8.8 million purse this year, and thus would need a big bump in sponsor cash to stay in the top tier.

“We feel very comfortable where we’re at with the tour,” Cavner said. “This is a big market. This is something the tour wants, so I think that the 3M Open going forward is going to be just fine. I told our team, ‘Don’t think about ’28. Let’s be the best of the best in ’26 and ’27, and then ’28 takes care of itself.’”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.