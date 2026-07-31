Marlins look to end road losing streak, take on the Mets

Miami Marlins (55-55, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (47-63, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (55-55, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (47-63, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Janson Junk (4-6, 4.89 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Mets: Freddy Peralta (5-9, 4.99 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -132, Marlins +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins hit the road against the New York Mets looking to break a seven-game road skid.

New York has a 25-31 record in home games and a 47-63 record overall. The Mets are eighth in the NL with 129 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Miami has a 55-55 record overall and a 21-32 record on the road. Marlins hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

The teams play Friday for the eighth time this season. The Mets lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 16 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Mets. Tyrone Taylor is 8 for 22 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has nine home runs, 23 walks and 50 RBIs while hitting .325 for the Marlins. Heriberto Hernandez is 10 for 41 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .232 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Owen Caissie: 10-Day IL (calf), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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