Pirates and Braves square off with series tied 1-1

Atlanta Braves (53-38, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-46, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35…

Atlanta Braves (53-38, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-46, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (5-6, 4.01 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (6-6, 5.02 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -125, Pirates +102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh is 47-46 overall and 24-23 at home. The Pirates have a 22-38 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Atlanta has a 53-38 record overall and a 26-20 record in road games. The Braves have an 18-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Braves hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Gonzales leads the Pirates with a .311 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBIs. Ryan O’Hearn is 15 for 40 with five home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 24 doubles and 24 home runs while hitting .270 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 15 for 43 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .297 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Braves: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (lower body), Konnor Griffin: 10-Day IL (finger), Evan Sisk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wilber Dotel: 15-Day IL (lat), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (hand)

Braves: Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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