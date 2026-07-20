Phillies host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-37, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (55-45, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Monday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-37, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (55-45, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.81 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (11-4, 2.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -138, Dodgers +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

Philadelphia is 55-45 overall and 26-23 at home. The Phillies have hit 128 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 63-37 overall and 32-18 in road games. The Dodgers are third in the NL with 129 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 17 doubles and 12 home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 9 for 37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 22 home runs, 60 walks and 60 RBIs while hitting .290 for the Dodgers. Tommy Edman is 10 for 28 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .221 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .210 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Banks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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