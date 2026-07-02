Pape Gueye won’t play again for Senegal under current coaches following World Cup loss

SEATTLE (AP) — After Senegal blew a late lead against Belgium to go out of the World Cup, midfielder Pape…

SEATTLE (AP) — After Senegal blew a late lead against Belgium to go out of the World Cup, midfielder Pape Gueye said he would not play for the team while the coaching staff stays.

Senegal led 2-0 after 85 minutes in the round of 32 game but gave up two goals before the 90th minute and ended up losing 3-2 to a penalty awarded deep in extra time.

Gueye posted on Instagram that “as long as it’s this technical staff in place, I will take a break from the national team.”

The 27-year-old Villarreal player, who scored two goals in Senegal’s 5-0 group-stage win over Iraq, did not mention coach Pape Thiaw.

A tough year for Senegal already saw its Africa Cup of Nations title won in January — on Gueye’s extra-time goal against Morocco — overturned in an unprecedented appeal case.

Then, Thiaw took his team off the field after host nation Morocco was awarded a stoppage-time penalty when the score was 0-0. Play resumed after a 15-minute delay and Morocco’s penalty was saved.

When Morocco appealed post-game disciplinary rulings, judges for the Confederation of African Football ruled Senegal should default the game and suspended Thiaw for five games in the next edition of the competition.

Senegal is awaiting its appeal hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

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