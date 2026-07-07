Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Score $50 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Picks (July 7)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Novig promo code WTOP50 to unlock a compelling welcome offer: New customers who spend $5 will receive $50 in Novig Coins. Click here to start the registration process.

This promotional bonus provides an ideal entry point to get involved in the action for the impending clash between the Swiss and the Colombians, as well as any other World Cup matches taking place during the knockout stage. It’s also worth noting that there are tons of MLB options available on Novig as well.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 in Novig Coins

Before diving into the World Cup prediction markets for Switzerland vs Colombia, review the specific details of this exclusive welcome offer.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Offer Last Verified On July 7, 2026

For new Novig customers evaluating the World Cup markets, this current welcome offer delivers clear, immediate value. Eligible users who claim the Novig promo code WTOP50 will receive $50 in Novig Coins to use across the platform’s prediction markets.

To get started, new players must create an account and make an initial deposit. Once funded, the $50 in Novig Coins is officially unlocked after you have spent $5 on World Cup predictions. Whether forecasting specific match events or predicting the overall outcome of the Swiss and Colombian fixture, this bonus provides substantial leverage for your early trades. Please note that Novig is available in most U.S. states, and all users must be at least 18 years old to participate and claim this promotional offer.

World Cup Prediction Markets

Rather than utilizing traditional sports betting structures, Novig allows users to trade on the exact probability of specific match outcomes. For the impending Switzerland and Colombia knockout game, traders can evaluate the likelihood of all three potential match results: a Swiss victory, a draw at the end of regular time, or a Colombian victory.

Outcome Market Switzerland Win +213 Draw +285 Colombia Win +130

How to Get Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Getting started with Novig and claiming your Novig Coins for the Switzerland vs Colombia World Cup matchup is a structured, straightforward process. Follow these specific steps to successfully activate your welcome offer:

Create an Account: Register as a new Novig customer by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to authenticate and secure your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you input the promo code WTOP50 to opt into this specific welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your wallet with an initial deposit so you have capital for your first predictions. Start Trading: To unlock the bonus, you must spend a total of $5 on Novig’s prediction markets. You do not need to make a single prediction worth $5; your cumulative total simply needs to reach the $5 threshold.

Once your total predictions hit $5, your $50 in Novig Coins will automatically become available in your account, providing you with enhanced capital to trade on the outcomes of the World Cup playoffs and beyond.