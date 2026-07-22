Nicolás Fernández, Agustín Ojeda lead NYCFC to 2-1 victory over the Crew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nicolás Fernández scored on a first-half penalty kick and Agustín Ojeda found the net in the…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nicolás Fernández scored on a first-half penalty kick and Agustín Ojeda found the net in the second half to help New York City FC hold off the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night.

NYCFC (6-6-4) took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute on the PK by Fernández. It was the 10th goal this season for the 26-year-old after scoring three in 11 matches as a rookie last year. The kick was awarded after Ojeda was fouled by Crew midfielder Max Arfsten.

Ojeda took a pass from Talles Magno and scored in the 70th minute for a 2-0 lead. It was a career-high fourth goal for the 26-year-old forward after he failed to score in 34 appearances last season. Magno’s second assist came after he subbed into the match in the 55th minute.

The Crew’s goal came on a PK by Dániel Gazdag in the third minute of stoppage time after a foul on NYCFC defender Thiago Martins. Gazdag’s second goal of the season came after he subbed into the match in the 74th minute.

Matt Freese totaled three saves for NYCFC, which is 3-1-2 in its last six matches.

Patrick Schulte stopped three shots on goal for Columbus (4-8-4). Neither keeper had a save in the first half.

NYCFC snapped a two-match skid despite having nine players out with leg injuries, including Alonso Martínez, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks and Kevin O’Toole.

Columbus had won two straight prior to the two-month break for the World Cup.

Up next

NYCFC: Hosts the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Columbus: Hosts FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

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