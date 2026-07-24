Newcastle signs Monaco midfielder Aladji Bamba

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Newcastle signed midfielder Aladji Bamba from Monaco for a reported 34 million pounds ($45 million) on…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Newcastle signed midfielder Aladji Bamba from Monaco for a reported 34 million pounds ($45 million) on Friday.

The 20-year-old Bamba signed a five-year contract with the Premier League club.

“I’m excited to test myself in a new league, the biggest league in the world. I learned a lot last season and now I feel ready for this new opportunity,” Bamba said.

He’s a France Under-20 international who played for Monaco in the Champions League last season.

His move comes after midfielder Sandro Tonali left Newcastle for Tottenham this summer and amid reports Bruno Guimaraes could also leave.

“Aladji adds depth and a range of qualities to our midfield options, with huge potential for growth. His development since breaking through at Monaco has been really impressive and something we believe we can help him build on,” Newcastle coach Eddie Howe said.

Newcastle also sealed a deal to sign 18-year-old Ajax midfielder Sean Steur earlier this month.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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