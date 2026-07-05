NASCAR Cup Series eero 400 Results

Sunday At Chicagoland Speedway Joliet, Ill. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (7) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 267…

Sunday

At Chicagoland Speedway

Joliet, Ill.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 267 laps, 70 points.

2. (6) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 40.

3. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 45.

4. (10) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 53.

5. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 35.

6. (8) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267, 39.

7. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 36.

8. (5) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 267, 38.

9. (28) Corey Heim, Toyota, 267, 0.

10. (18) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 267, 31.

11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 30.

12. (31) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 25.

13. (23) Austin Cindric, Ford, 267, 33.

14. (26) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 267, 23.

15. (22) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 22.

16. (29) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 267, 21.

17. (11) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 266, 20.

18. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 266, 19.

19. (3) Chris Buescher, Ford, 266, 23.

20. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 266, 17.

21. (4) Brad Keselowski, Toyota, 266, 16.

22. (15) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 266, 15.

23. (17) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 266, 15.

24. (25) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 266, 13.

25. (30) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 266, 12.

26. (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 266, 11.

27. (32) Noah Gragson, Ford, 266, 10.

28. (16) Zane Smith, Ford, 266, 9.

29. (38) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 266, 8.

30. (37) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 266, 7.

31. (33) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 266, 6.

32. (20) Ryan Preece, Ford, 266, 5.

33. (34) Josh Berry, Ford, 265, 4.

34. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 265, 12.

35. (36) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 256, 0.

36. (13) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 237, 2.

37. (35) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, accident, 47, 0.

38. (21) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 126.937 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 9 minutes, 18 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .276 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 43 laps.

Lead Changes: 28 among 13 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-6; K.Larson 7-18; D.Hamlin 19-34; C.Custer 35; D.Hamlin 36-37; K.Larson 38-48; W.Byron 49; A.Cindric 50-53; J.Logano 54; A.Cindric 55-68; W.Byron 69-85; C.Custer 86; W.Byron 87-90; B.Wallace 91-124; C.Briscoe 125-128; D.Hamlin 129-132; R.Blaney 133-140; J.Yeley 141; W.Byron 142; C.Briscoe 143; W.Byron 144-169; J.Yeley 170; W.Byron 171-215; C.Bell 216; D.Hamlin 217-218; B.Wallace 219; C.Heim 220; T.Gilliland 221; C.Briscoe 222-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 6 times for 94 laps; C.Briscoe, 3 times for 51 laps; B.Wallace, 2 times for 35 laps; D.Hamlin, 5 times for 30 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 23 laps; A.Cindric, 2 times for 18 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 8 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 2 laps; J.Yeley, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Heim, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Logano, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Gilliland, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: T.Reddick, 5; D.Hamlin, 4; C.Elliott, 2; S.Van Gisbergen, 2; R.Blaney, 1; T.Gibbs, 1; C.Hocevar, 1; D.Suárez, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 719; 2. T.Reddick, 718; 3. R.Blaney, 615; 4. T.Gibbs, 589; 5. K.Larson, 571; 6. C.Elliott, 554; 7. C.Buescher, 518; 8. C.Hocevar, 509; 9. D.Suárez, 484; 10. C.Bell, 472; 11. C.Briscoe, 468; 12. W.Byron, 446; 13. B.Wallace, 444; 14. S.Van Gisbergen, 425; 15. R.Preece, 402; 16. A.Cindric, 401.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.