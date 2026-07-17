Minnesota plays Portland following McBride’s 24-point showing

Portland Fire (11-14, 3-6 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (19-6, 12-1 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Fire (11-14, 3-6 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (19-6, 12-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts the Portland Fire after Kayla McBride scored 24 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 96-87 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Lynx have gone 12-1 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is fourth in the WNBA with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Natasha Howard averaging 4.7.

The Fire’s record in Western Conference games is 3-6. Portland has a 7-8 record against teams above .500.

Minnesota makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Portland has allowed to its opponents (46.1%). Portland averages 84.6 points per game, 2.7 more than the 81.9 Minnesota allows to opponents.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Lynx defeated the Fire 107-74 in their last matchup on June 16. Howard led the Lynx with 18 points, and Frieda Buhner led the Fire with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is averaging 19.3 points and 5.7 assists for the Lynx. McBride is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

Bridget Carleton is averaging 13.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Fire. Carla Leite is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 87.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Fire: 4-6, averaging 88.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.3 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Olivia Miles: day to day (ankle), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Napheesa Collier: out (ankles), Dorka Juhasz: day to day (knee).

Fire: Sania Feagin: out for season (knee), Megan Gustafson: day to day (personal).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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