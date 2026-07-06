Mikel Merino’s late goal sends Spain to quarterfinals and ends Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup career

Mikel Merino scored seconds into second-half stoppage time, and Spain beat Portugal 1-0 on Monday to end the World Cup career of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

APTOPIX Spain Portugal WCup Soccer Spain's Pedro Porro, top, congrats Spain's Mikel Merino, right, after scored during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez Spain Portugal WCup Soccer Spain's Lamine Yamal (19) celebrates after Spain's Mikel Merino (6) scored their first goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez Spain Portugal WCup Soccer Spain celebrates their first goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Portugal in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP Photo/Ashley Landis Spain Portugal WCup Soccer Spain's Mikel Merino (6) celebrates scoring their first goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde) AP Photo/Sam Hodde Spain Portugal WCup Soccer Spain's Mikel Merino (6) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias) AP Photo/Jessica Tobias APTOPIX Spain Portugal WCup Soccer Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) reacts after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez APTOPIX Spain Portugal WCup Soccer Spain's Pedro Porro (12) and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) react after Spain defeated Portugal in the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP Photo/Ashley Landis APTOPIX Spain Portugal WCup Soccer Spain's Mikel Merino (6) scores the opening goal as Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa (1) tries to stop him during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias) AP Photo/Jessica Tobias APTOPIX Spain Portugal WCup Soccer Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) shoots against Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon (23) during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP Photo/Ashley Landis ( 1 /9) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mikel Merino scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, and Spain beat Portugal 1-0 on Monday to end the World Cup career of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Merino had just been knocked down, and a foul was called. While a Portugal player argued, Merino played the ball back in, ran toward the goal and easily beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa after taking a pass from Ferran Torres.

Spain advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since winning its only World Cup title in 2010 in South Africa. La Roja will play either the United States or Belgium on Friday in Inglewood, California.

Ronaldo was trying to get Portugal to the quarterfinals in a second consecutive tournament for the first time. Instead, the career on soccer’s biggest stage is over for the all-time leader in international goals (146) and appearances (233).

Merino didn’t enter until the 85th minute, and his heads-up play showed some of the versatility that helped Arsenal win its first Premier League title in more than 20 years this spring. He had been doubtful to make Spain’s squad because of injuries that also impacted his Premier League season.

The latest meeting of Iberian Peninsula rivals that first played in a friendly in Madrid 105 years ago was quite the contrast to their most recent World Cup match.

It was eight years ago that Ronaldo had his only World Cup hat trick in a 3-3 draw with Spain in a group stage opener that is considered one of the tournament’s best games.

The 41-year-old superstar scored three times in this tournament, but didn’t have many chances against Spain’s Unai Simón, who extended his World Cup record to 609 minutes without conceding a goal. Spain became the first team to record six straight shutouts at the World Cup.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

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