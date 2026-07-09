Mets use 5-run 5th inning to surge to 7-3 win over Royals

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrone Taylor, who entered when Mark Vientos suffered a fractured right hand after being hit by…

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrone Taylor, who entered when Mark Vientos suffered a fractured right hand after being hit by a pitch, hit the game-tying homer to start a five-run fifth inning Thursday, powering the New York Mets to a 7-3 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Sean Manaea had his longest start in 21 months for the Mets, who won a series for just the third time since June 1.

Manaea (2-4) allowed six hits, three runs, two earned, and struck out six while completing seven innings for the first time since Oct. 8, 2024, when he earned the win for the Mets in Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Taylor took over in center field for rookie A.J. Ewing, who made his big league debut at second after Brett Baty moved to third when Vientos left following the second inning. Interim manager Andy Green said following the game Vientos will go on the injured list.

Bo Bichette lofted the go-ahead sacrifice fly and Carson Benge and Francisco Alvarez followed with RBI hits against Michael Wacha (5-7).

Juan Soto homered in the seventh. Jared Young added two doubles, including an RBI hit in the second.

Lane Thomas hit Manaea’s first pitch into the left field seats for his ninth career leadoff homer. Bobby Witt Jr. homered in the fourth and Jac Caglianone had an RBI double in the seventh.

Wacha, who earned his first All-Star Game selection in 11 years last weekend, allowed six runs and six hits and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.

Up next

Royals: Continue a road trip Friday, when RHP Luinder Avila (4-3, 5.05 ERA) opposes RHP Brandon Young (7-2, 3.38 ERA) and the Baltimore Orioles.

Mets: RHP Nolan McLean (6-5, 3.73 ERA) starts Friday’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox, who have yet to announce a starter.

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