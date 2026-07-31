Mercury face the Liberty on 3-game win streak

New York Liberty (16-13, 9-3 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (11-18, 7-10 Western Conference) Phoenix; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (16-13, 9-3 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (11-18, 7-10 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against New York Liberty.

The Mercury are 5-9 on their home court. Phoenix is eighth in the Western Conference with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Natasha Mack averaging 2.7.

The Liberty are 8-8 in road games. New York ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 9.0.

Phoenix’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game New York allows. New York averages 89.7 points per game, 3.1 more than the 86.6 Phoenix allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 75-68 on May 29. Pauline Astier scored 16 points to help lead the Liberty to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeWanna Bonner is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games.

Breanna Stewart is averaging 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 82.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Liberty: 4-6, averaging 91.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.6 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Liberty: Leonie Fiebich: out (foot), Satou Sabally: out (concussion protocol).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.