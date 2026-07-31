Las Vegas plays Chicago following Wilson’s 33-point outing

Las Vegas Aces (20-8, 13-4 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (10-18, 2-9 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (20-8, 13-4 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (10-18, 2-9 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces visits the Chicago Sky after A’ja Wilson scored 33 points in the Aces’ 104-99 victory against the New York Liberty.

The Sky have gone 6-7 in home games. Chicago is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aces are 11-3 on the road. Las Vegas ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Chicago’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas has shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of Chicago have averaged.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Aces won the last meeting 98-90 on July 4. NaLyssa Smith scored 29 points to help lead the Aces to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 14.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Sky. Sydney Taylor is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 26.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and two blocks for the Aces. Jewell Loyd is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 91.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.7 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 95.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.5 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Azura Stevens: out (personal), Skylar Diggins: out (knee), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee).

Aces: Janiah Barker: out for season (leg), Kierstan Bell: out (leg), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (concussion protocol).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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