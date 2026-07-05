McLean regroups and Soto hits 2-run single as scuffling Mets barely hold off Braves 10-9

ATLANTA (AP) — Juan Soto’s two-run single in the second inning gave New York the lead, Nolan McLean regrouped after…

ATLANTA (AP) — Juan Soto’s two-run single in the second inning gave New York the lead, Nolan McLean regrouped after a rough start and the Mets held off Atlanta’s ninth-inning comeback attempt to beat the Braves 10-9 in a rain-delayed game on Sunday.

A.J. Ewing hit his fifth homer and Francisco Lindor added a run-scoring single in the Mets’ four-run second for a 5-3 lead. Tyrone Taylor homered and Bo Bichette drove in two with a bases-loaded double in the ninth. Bichette had three hits and three RBIs.

The Mets led 10-3 after their five-run ninth but still had to withstand a major scare. Huascar Brazobán gave up five runs, including Drake Baldwin’s grand slam, in the bottom of the ninth. New York closer Devin Williams gave up another run before striking out Dominic Smith with runners on second and third for his 13th save.

The Mets had lost 12 of 14 games, including the first two in this four-game series against the Braves.

McLean (6-5) gave up five hits and three runs, two earned, in six-plus innings.

After allowing four runs in the second, Braves left-hander Martín Pérez (6-6) was hit on his left forearm by Soto’s liner to open the fifth. Pérez recovered to throw out Soto at first base before leaving the game. The Braves did not provide an immediate update on Pérez’s status.

Each team made roster moves before the game.

The Braves recalled right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who allowed five runs in the ninth. Right-hander JR Ritchie was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after he threw three scoreless innings to earn his first save in Saturday night’s 14-3 runaway win.

The Mets selected right-hander Guillermo Zuñiga to the major league roster. Right-hander Joey Gerber was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

There was a rain delay of 1 hour, 47 minutes before the first pitch.

Up next

Braves RHP Reynaldo López (4-1, 3.31 ERA) is scheduled to face RHP Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.81) in Monday night’s series finale.

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