McBride scores 14 in the fourth as Lynx edge Liberty 90-85

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 14 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter, Olivia Miles added 23 points…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 14 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter, Olivia Miles added 23 points after missing two games and the Minnesota Lynx edged the New York Liberty 90-85 on Saturday.

Natasha Howard scored 16 points for the Lynx (17-6), who lost by 13 to the Liberty eight days earlier. Courtney Williams added 12 points.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 25 points for the Liberty (13-10), who have lost four of five games. Breanna Stewart added 17 points, Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Marine Johannes scored 14 off the bench.

Miles, coming back from a calf injury, had a steal with 1:21 to play and the Lynx up 86-83. Courtney and McBride snagged offensive rebounds before Miles hit two free throws to make it 88-83 with 53 seconds left. Miles missed a pair of free throws with 42 seconds to go.

New York answered with a basket from Jones basket before Williams put up a jumper just before the shot clock expired. She missed, but Miles grabbed the rebound and added two more free throws with eight seconds left to ice the win.

Minnesota used a 12-2 run to end the first quarter to take a 17-13 lead. Miles had 11 points in the second quarter and the Lynx led 42-32 at halftime.

FIRE 102, DREAM 92

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 17 points, two others had double-doubles and Portland held off Atlanta, who were without All-Star Angel Reese.

The Fire (10-13) put seven players in double figures, with Emily Engstler getting 14 points and 11 rebounds and Carla Leite 13 points and 10 assists. Bridget Carleton had 12 points, hitting four of Portland’s 14 3-pointers.

Serah Williams scored 15 points off the bench, while Frieda Buhner had 11 and Teja Oblak 10. The three reserves combined to shoot 14 for 15. Portland was 14 of 29 from 3-point range and shot 60% (36 of 60) overall with 28 assists, seven from Oblak.

Allisha Gray led the Dream (13-10) with 20 points. Madina Okot had a career-high 19 points and added eight rebounds starting for Reese, who was on the bench with her right foot in a boot from an injury in Thursday’s win over Seattle.

Naz Hillmon had 15 points, reserve Sika Kone added 11 and Jordin Canada had 10 points and 12 assists.

ACES 106, MERCURY 58

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 21 points and 15 rebounds in just 25 minutes as Las Vegas routed Phoenix in one of the worst blowouts in WNBA history.

Las Vegas led by 54 points in the fourth quarter before matching the third-largest win in league history. The record is 59 points by Minnesota against Indiana in 2017, when the Lynx went on a 37-0 run. In this one the Aces never had a run longer than nine points.

Wilson, the four-time MVP, had a double-double by halftime and Justine Pissott finished with 19 points in her first WNBA game. Signed off the Indiana development roster on Friday, the second-round draft out of Vanderbilt shot 7 for 8 with five 3-pointers while playing the whole fourth quarter.

Chelesa Gray and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus both added 15 points for the Aces (17-6), who had 30 assists, 11 by Gray. NaLyssa Smith added 14 points.

Monique Akoa Makani led Phoenix (8-16) with 13 points and Lexi Held had 11. DeWanna Bonner, who became the third player in league history to surpass 8,000 points, was held to two. The Mercury beat the Aces by 30 in the season opener.

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