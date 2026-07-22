Mavericks re-sign center Moussa Cisse following reports of an offer sheet from the Knicks

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have re-signed restricted free agent Moussa Cisse in the wake of multiple reports that…

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have re-signed restricted free agent Moussa Cisse in the wake of multiple reports that the second-year center had signed an offer sheet with the New York Knicks.

The team didn’t disclose the terms in the deal announced Wednesday. According to multiple reports, the Mavericks matched the Knicks’ offer on a $4.7 million, two-year contract.

Cisse went undrafted out of Memphis last year and spent the season with the Mavericks on a two-way contract. The 6-foot-11 Cisse gives Dallas depth at center behind Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford.

Cisse tied Roy Tarpley’s Dallas rookie record of 20 rebounds in the 2025-26 season finale against Chicago. He averaged 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 13.9 minutes in 38 games with one start. Cisse was third among rookies in blocks per game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.