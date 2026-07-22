Athletics place J.T. Ginn on injured list with blister on pitching hand

PHOENIX (AP) — The Athletics placed right-hander J.T. Ginn on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a blister on the…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Athletics placed right-hander J.T. Ginn on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand.

The move is retroactive to last Saturday, when Ginn threw 6 1/3 shutout innings while striking out seven and walking three in a 15-1 victory over Washington. For the season, Ginn is 8-6 with a 3.46 ERA in 109 1/3 innings, including 19 starts.

The Athletics recalled right-hander Mason Barnett from Triple-A Las Vegas to fill the roster spot. Barrett was 1-0 with a 4.64 ERA in 21 1/3 innings in his earlier relief appearances for the team, though he was working as a starter in the minors.

The A’s have a season-high 11 players on the injured list.

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