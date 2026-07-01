Marseille appoints Bruno Genesio as the new coach replacing Habib Beye

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Bruno Genesio has been appointed as Marseille’s new coach following a turbulent season that ended with…

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Bruno Genesio has been appointed as Marseille’s new coach following a turbulent season that ended with the club failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Genesio replaced Habib Beye, the French club said on Wednesday.

The nine-time Ligue 1 champion finished fifth last season in which coach Roberto de Zerbi was fired, president Pablo Longoria left and fans protested about the direction of the one-time European champion club.

In addition, American-owned Marseille was threatened this month with a one-year ban from European competitions and fined 10 million euros ($11.5 million).

“This appointment is part of the new sporting cycle undertaken by the club in order to pursue its development and sustainably strengthen its competitiveness at the highest level,” Marseille said.

Hailed as a master tactician, Genesio previously coached Lyon, Rennes and Lille. He was coach of the year in 2022 and guided Lille to third place last season.

“Marseille is a unique club, with an exceptional history, a strong identity and supporters whose passion is recognized far beyond its borders,” Genesio said. “I am truly delighted to be part of this new project.”

Since American investor Frank McCourt bought Marseille in 2016, the southern club has struggled to achieve stability.

Marseille dominated domestic soccer in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It was the only French team to win the Champions League until Paris Saint-Germain claimed the trophy in the past two seasons. Marseille hasn’t won the French league since 2010 and has not claimed a trophy since the now-defunct League Cup in 2012.

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