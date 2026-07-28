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Mariners reinstate Rob Refsnyder from the 10-day IL, DFA Buddy Kennedy

The Associated Press

July 28, 2026, 8:37 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Seattle Mariners reinstated outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday ahead of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Refsnyder had been on the IL since June 29 with right knee inflammation. He was on the paternity list in mid-April. He’s hit .133 with a .422 OPS in 119 plate appearances after signing a one-year contract last offseason.

The Mariners designated infielder Buddy Kennedy for assignment. He batted .100 in five games after being acquired in late June from San Francisco for cash.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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