Mardy Fish wins 3rd American Century celebrity title

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (AP) — Former tennis player Mardy Fish won his third American Century Championship title Sunday, beating…

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (AP) — Former tennis player Mardy Fish won his third American Century Championship title Sunday, beating 2025 winner Joe Pavelski by six points in the celebrity tournament.

Fish had a 20-point day under the modified Stableford scoring system to get to 72 at Edgewood Tahoe. He also won in 2020 and 2024.

Pavelski had an 18-point round. The former hockey player was the first-round leader.

NBA star Stephen Curry was third at 59.

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