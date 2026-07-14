Man United signs Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa as transfer spree grows

Manchester United signed Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans on Tuesday on a five-year contract from Aston Villa. The announcement of the…

Manchester United signed Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans on Tuesday on a five-year contract from Aston Villa.

The announcement of the deal for Tielemans for a reported 35 million pounds ($46.8 million) comes a day after Brazil midfielder Andrey Santos joined from Chelsea.

United is looking to overhaul his midfield this summer following the departure of Casemiro as a free agent.

“Youri has consistently been one of the most outstanding midfielders in the Premier League throughout the past seven years. He has all of the technical qualities, as well as the ambition and mentality, to thrive at Manchester United,” said United’s director of football Jason Wilcox.

Tielemans has played 90 games for Belgium and just returned from the World Cup. He won the FA Cup with Leicester City in 2021 and the Europa League with Villa last season.

“It’s hard to describe just how proud I am to join Manchester United. Signing for such a special club feels incredible, it is the culmination of years of dedication since I first fell in love with football,” he said. “I have had the privilege of experiencing success in the game and it has only increased my determination to achieve more.”

United is back in the Champions League next season after a two-year absence and was expected to be active in the transfer market to cope with competing in European club soccer’s top competition and challenge for the Premier League title.

Wilcox said the 29-year-old Tielemans fits with that plan.

“We are delighted to welcome a player of his influence and experience, both on the pitch and within the dressing room, as we continue to build a team ready to challenge for the biggest honours,” he said.

On Tuesday, United also completed the signing goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Leeds on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.

“This is a really special opportunity; everyone can see what an exciting time it is for the club and I cannot wait to play my part in supporting my teammates and helping to drive the group forwards,” Darlow said.

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.