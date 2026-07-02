Man City to sign England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Forest for reported fee of $155M

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England international Elliot Anderson is heading to Manchester City after a deal for the midfielder was…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England international Elliot Anderson is heading to Manchester City after a deal for the midfielder was reached with Nottingham Forest, the clubs announced Thursday.

The deal for the 23-year-old Anderson is worth a reported 116 million pounds ($155 million), which would make it a club record for City.

The signing will be completed in the coming weeks after he has finished playing at the World Cup, City and Forest said in separate statements.

City said Anderson, who has established himself as a regular for England over the past year, underwent his medical examination in Kansas City and “we look forward to welcoming him to Manchester in due course.”

City hired Enzo Maresca as manager this week as the successor to Pep Guardiola.

Forest will make a significant profit on Anderson after signing him from Newcastle for a reported 35 million pounds in 2024.

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