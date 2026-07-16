Major League Soccer’s NYCFC says it wants to sign Christian Pulisic but AC Milan not interested

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City FC would like to acquire Christian Pulisic to play in Major League Soccer,…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City FC would like to acquire Christian Pulisic to play in Major League Soccer, but admits AC Milan is not interested in selling the top American player.

“If you ask any of my 29 counterparts across the league if they would be interested in having Christian Pulisic on their team, I’m pretty sure you’d get 29 yesses,” NYCFC president Brad Sims said Thursday at a Major League Soccer event to promote the resumption of the league’s season.

“Would MLS from a league standpoint love to have Christian Pulisic here? I think the answer to that would be yes,” Sims added. “If AC Milan doesn’t want to give him up, then it’s dead in the water. And so I think ultimately we’re believers that Christian wants to play in MLS, wants to be back home and at whatever the point in time that is, we would think and hope that New York City FC would be very high on his list of teams that he would want to play for..”

An attacking midfielder from Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pulisic turns 28 in September. He is entering the fourth season of a five-year deal with AC Milan after playing for Borussia Dortmund from 2016-19 and Chelsea from 2019-23.

Pulisic has 33 goals in 90 international appearances but is coming off a disappointing World Cup in which he failed to score and had one assist. Because of injuries, he missed one of the five U.S. games and came out of two others early. Pulisic left last week’s round of 16 loss to Belgium after fracturing his right leg.

“I felt really good this summer with the guys and I thought my level was high,” he said after the game. “It’s disappointing I didn’t quite have the moments I was hoping to and to try to help us to get over this next step of beating a really good team.”

Pulisic scored 10 goals in his first 15 appearances for AC Milan last season, but ended his club season in career-worst scoreless streak, failing to get a goal in 19 games after Dec. 28.

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