Luka Gavran earns second straight clean sheet in Toronto’s scoreless draw with Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Luka Gavran made four saves to help Toronto FC play Matt Turner and the New England…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Luka Gavran made four saves to help Toronto FC play Matt Turner and the New England Revolution to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night.

Gavran had three saves in the first half in posting his second straight clean sheet after Toronto (3-6-7) played CF Montreal to a scoreless draw on Thursday. It was his career-high third shutout in 16 starts this season.

Turner had one save — in the first half — for New England (8-5-2). He has a career-best four clean sheets in 15 starts.

The Revolution are 1-1-1 at home since winning a club-record six straight to start the season.

New England started the day in fourth place in the Eastern Conference following the two-month break for the World Cup.

Up next

Toronto: At D.C. United on Saturday.

New England: Hosts Atlanta United on Saturday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

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