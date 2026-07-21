Los Angeles hosts Phoenix after Bonner’s 21-point game

Phoenix Mercury (9-18, 5-10 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (10-15, 5-8 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (9-18, 5-10 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (10-15, 5-8 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

LINE: Sparks -1.5; over/under is 178.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury takes on the Los Angeles Sparks after DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points in the Mercury’s 72-63 victory against the Connecticut Sun.

The Sparks’ record in Western Conference games is 5-8. Los Angeles averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 7- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mercury are 5-10 in Western Conference play. Phoenix has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Los Angeles’ average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Phoenix allows. Phoenix’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Los Angeles has given up to its opponents (47.6%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sparks won 111-102 in the last matchup on June 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rae Burrell is averaging 12.7 points for the Sparks. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 3-7, averaging 89.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.7 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 83.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Kelsey Plum: out (lower leg), Kiana Williams: day to day (hand).

Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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