Los Angeles hosts Chicago after Ogwumike’s 24-point game

Chicago Sky (7-14, 1-7 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (9-11, 5-6 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (7-14, 1-7 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (9-11, 5-6 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks hosts the Chicago Sky after Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 106-92 win against the Indiana Fever.

The Sparks have gone 4-7 at home. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ogwumike averaging 6.8.

The Sky are 4-7 in road games. Chicago averages 20.8 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by Skylar Diggins with 4.9.

Los Angeles averages 88.4 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 88.8 Chicago allows. Chicago averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Los Angeles gives up.

The Sparks and Sky meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dearica Hamby is averaging 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 23.9 points and 6.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Sky. Sydney Taylor is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 5-5, averaging 88.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.1 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 92.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.0 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Kelsey Plum: out (lower leg), Cameron Brink: out (ankle).

Sky: Chloe Bibby: day to day (coach decision), Skylar Diggins: day to day (knee), Maddy Westbeld: day to day (coach decision), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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