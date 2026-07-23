Loïc Williams scores in second-half stoppage time of MLS debut to lift Rapids over San Diego 1-0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Defender Loïc Williams scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time in his MLS…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Defender Loïc Williams scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time in his MLS debut to rally the Colorado Rapids to a 1-0 victory over San Diego FC on Wednesday night.

Williams used assists from Paxten Aaronson and Dante Sealy to score the winner after the Rapids acquired the 24-year-old back in March from Spain’s Granada CF.

Aaronson has five assists this season after not collecting any in his previous 44 appearances since 2021. Sealy also has five assists, already a career high after picking up three through his first 68 appearances.

Nico Hansen had two saves for Colorado (6-9-1) to earn his second clean sheet in seven starts this season and his fifth over 17 career starts.

CJ dos Santos saved one shot for San Diego (4-7-5) and it was the only one of the first half.

Colorado plays four of its next six matches at home.

San Diego falls to 1-4-2 on the road.

Up next

San Diego: Hosts FC Dallas on Saturday.

Colorado: Visits St. Louis City on Saturday.

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