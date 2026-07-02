Lamine Yamal without a goal, yet Spain’s young superstar is attacking threat in a 3-0 knockout win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Lamine Yamal is looking a lot more comfortable in his first World Cup, even if Spain’s…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Lamine Yamal is looking a lot more comfortable in his first World Cup, even if Spain’s young superstar didn’t score in a 3-0 knockout victory over Austria.

The 18-year-old winger is working his way back to peak condition after suffering a hamstring injury two months ago.

Still, he was clutching his silver player of the match trophy on Thursday after displaying a constant attacking threat, including six shots, while breaking through Austria’s defense. La Roja has yet to give up a goal in the tournament.

“I didn’t get a goal,” Yamal said, “but I’m very happy we made it through to the next round.”

So was the predominantly pro-Spain sellout crowd of 72,492 that included actors Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem at SoFi Stadium.

Yamal’s 3-year-old half-brother, Keyne, was on hand, too, celebrating Spain’s third goal while wrapped in the nation’s colors.

“It moves me to see my mother and little brother living the life they have always dreamed of,” Yamal said. “My brother is like my son, I’m in love with him.”

Two months ago, Yamal was worried he would miss the tournament altogether after injuring his left hamstring in a Spanish League match for Barcelona.

He scored one goal while playing just 141 minutes across Spain’s three group matches while Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe drew much of the attention.

“Little by little, I’m starting to feel like myself again, making the runs and dribbles I need to and taking on defenders,” Yamal said. “I’m at 100%. I’m ready for what the coach wants. I just need to keep resting and taking care of myself.”

Yamal played his most minutes so far in this World Cup before being subbed out in the 85th minute.

He had a multiple scoring chances only to be denied each time.

He nearly scored before coming out, with a left-footer that was stopped by Austria captain David Alaba just before the ball crossed the line.

In first-half stoppage time, Alex Baena hit the goalpost with a 25-yard free kick. Austria failed to clear the ball and it went to Yamal near the back post, but his close range shot was stopped by goalie Alexander Schlager.

In the 34th minute of the first half, Yamal was by himself in front of the goal, but his shot sailed over the crossbar, leaving him incredulous at the miss.

Yamal got off the first shot of the game, taking the ball nearly the length of the field, but the ball went directly to Schlager.

“Lamine Yamal is a great talent. He’s one of the biggest talents we have seen at this age, and we knew that,” Austria coach Ralf Rangnick said. “But I think we defended him very well. We were able to stop him (from scoring).”

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