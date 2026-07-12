Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark lead Fever to 109-75 win over A’ja Wilson and the Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points, and…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points, and the Indiana Fever beat A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces 109-75 on Sunday night.

Mitchell became the fifth player in WNBA history to score at least 25 points in six consecutive games, joining Wilson, Tina Charles, Arike Ogunbowale and Maya Moore.

Aliyah Boston added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Fever (14-9), and Sophie Cunningham scored 20 points and tied her season high with six 3-pointers.

Wilson finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds and Chelsea Gray added 15 points for the Aces. Las Vegas (17-7), which beat Phoenix 106-58 on Saturday, fell a half-game behind WNBA-leading Minnesota into a second-place tie with Golden State.

Clark, on a minutes restriction as she recovers from a lingering back injury, made 5 of 11 from the field, just 1 of 5 from behind the arc.

Mitchell had her 39th consecutive game scoring in double figures, the second-longest streak of its kind in franchise history.

Mitchell scored 20 first-half points, Boston added 15 and the duo combined for 14-of-22 (63.6%) shooting. The Fever, who shot 59% (22 of 37) from the field, made 7 of 13 (54%) from 3-point range, and hit 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, took a 59-48 lead at the intermission — tied for Indiana’s highest-scoring first half this season.

Young scored inside, Wilson put back her own miss and Young hit a 3-pointer a little more than a minute into the third quarter to cut the deficit to four points, but the Aces got no closer.

Dana Evans, who made her season debut, hit a 3-pointer that trimmed the Las Vegas deficit to 66-62 with 3:28 left in the third quarter, but the Fever outscored the Aces 43-9 from there.

Indiana never trailed and led by as many as 34 points.

Evans finished with eight points in 16 minutes.

Indiana beat the Aces in Las Vegas 84-68 last Sunday

Up next

Fever: Host Golden State on Wednesday.

Aces: Play Monday at Toronto.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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