Johan Manzambi out with injury for Switzerland in round of 16 against Colombia at the World Cup

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Switzerland standout Johan Manzambi will miss the team’s round-of-16 match at the World Cup against…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Switzerland standout Johan Manzambi will miss the team’s round-of-16 match at the World Cup against Colombia on Tuesday with an injury.

Manzambi was one of three Swiss players who left training early Monday in the team’s final preparations before Tuesday’s match.

The other two players, Ruben Vargas and Djibril Sow, were available off the bench.

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said Monday that the players would undergo further “medical examination” to see whether they could play against Colombia.

“This is going to be a very big loss. If they might not play tomorrow,” Yakin said Monday. “But this is football. You always have to adjust until the very last minute.”

Manzambi scored three goals and added two assists in Switzerland’s first four World Cup matches. The 20-year-old midfielder began the tournament on the bench but dazzled in his substitute appearances, including scoring twice in a 19-minute cameo against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

By Switzerland’s third match against Canada, Manzambi earned a starting role.

Manzambi’s injury further hampers a Swiss side that was already missing defender Luca Jaquez and midfielder Michel Aebischer. Jaquez started against Canada but did not play in Switzerland’s round-of-32 match against Algeria.

After starting the first two matches, Aebischer played only 16 minutes against Canada and three minutes against Algeria.

Colombia is dealing with issues of its own. Striker Jhon Cordoba will miss the rest of the tournament with a muscle tear. The team has also dealt with an illness in the camp; however, coach Nestor Lorenzo says it will not affect the match.

“We were hit by a virus, but we’re all doing pretty well,” Lorenzo said.

The winner will face Argentina in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

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