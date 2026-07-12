James McCann hits two home runs as Diamondbacks thump Dodgers 9-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James McCann hit his first two home runs of the season and had four RBIs, Brandon…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James McCann hit his first two home runs of the season and had four RBIs, Brandon Pfaadt made it three wins in three starts since returning to the rotation, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-2 on Saturday night.

McCann hit a three-run shot in a five-run sixth inning as the Diamondbacks won for the fourth time in nine games against the Dodgers.

Pfaadt (3-1) allowed two runs on six hits with no walks over 5 1/3 innings.

Andy Pages and Mookie Betts had RBI singles for the Dodgers, who lost consecutive games at home for the second time since May 13. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (9-6) matched a career high by allowing six runs on five hits and four walks in six innings.

Manager Dave Roberts announced Saturday that Yamamoto will not pitch in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Philadelphia. Shohei Ohtani also not will appear in Tuesday’s game.

The Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a groundout from Tim Tawa before breaking it open in the sixth. Max Kepler’s sacrifice fly and Tawa’s single gave Arizona a 3-0 lead before McCann hit his three-run shot after an intentional walk to Nolan Arenado.

The Dodgers got to Pfaadt in the sixth on run-scoring hits from Pages and Betts.

Arizona received another sacrifice fly from Kepler in the seventh before Arenado and McCann hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth for a seven-run lead.

The Diamondbacks lost center fielder Tommy Troy to a right shoulder contusion in the fifth when he collided with the wall while making a catch on a fly ball from Teoscar Hernández.

Up next

Diamondbacks LHP Mitch Bratt (0-0, 3.00 ERA) will make his second career start on Sunday opposite Dodgers RHP Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.91).

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