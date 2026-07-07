Jalen Brunson has left wrist surgery, Knicks star expected back on court this summer, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson has undergone left wrist surgery and is expected to be back on the court…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson has undergone left wrist surgery and is expected to be back on the court when the New York Knicks begin defense of their NBA title, a person with knowledge of the details said Tuesday.

The NBA Finals MVP is expected to resume basketball activities later this summer, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement about Brunson’s procedure.

Brunson’s surgery was first reported by SNY.

Brunson, who is left-handed, didn’t let the wrist injury slow him down on the Knicks’ run to their first championship since 1973. He scored 45 points when the Knicks won the title in Game 5 in San Antonio, after finishing with 36 when they made a record-setting comeback from a 29-point deficit in Game 4. The point guard averaged 32.6 points in the finals.

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