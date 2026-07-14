World Cup Betting Promos: Claim 7 Best Offers for France-Spain Semifinal Match

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Take advantage of these World Cup betting promos in time for France vs. Spain on Tuesday afternoon. France is the favorite to win, but anything can happen when these teams step onto the field.

Secure the top bonuses, boosts and offers on the World Cup this week. Start signing up with BetMGM, DraftKings, bet365, FanDuel and others in time for kickoff.

How to Redeem These World Cup Betting Promos

This is a rematch of the 2024 UEFA Euro semifinal, which Spain won 2-1 before eventually winning the tournament. Will we see a repeat of that match or will France advance to the World Cup final once again? New players who take advantage of these World Cup betting promos will have the chance to start building a bankroll for this game and England-Argentina on Wednesday.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 World Cup Bet







Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet on the World Cup this week. New players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can use promo code TOP150 to unlock a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 on France-Spain and get a $150 bonus with a win.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 on France-Spain, Win $200 Bonus







Set up a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook to qualify for a $200 instant bonus. New players can sign up and place a $5 bet on France vs. Spain or any other available match. This will trigger a $200 bonus instantly. From there, new users will have eight $25 bonus bets to use throughout the week.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Secure Up to $1,000 in No Sweat Tokens







New users on FanDuel Sportsbook will be eligible for up to $1,000 in no sweat tokens this week. Place a $5 bet on France-Spain to secure a $200 no sweat token. Do this for five consecutive days to secure $1,000 in no sweat tokens.

Get $150 Bonus for World Cup on Bet365 Sportsbook







New players on bet365 Sportsbook can start with a $10 bet on the World Cup to unlock a $10 bonus. Most new users will have the option of a $1,000 safety net bet instead of the $150 bonus. Anyone who signs up in Michigan, New Jersey or Pennsylvania can bet $10 to get $365 in bonuses and 50 casino spins.

Double Your World Cup Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW







Set up a new account and place a $1 bet on the World Cup or any other sport. This will unlock 10 100% profit boosts for players to use throughout the week. Each profit boost is an opportunity to double your winnings on $25 wagers.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 in FanCash







Register with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to qualify for $1,000 in total FanCash. New users will qualify for a 100% bet match up to $100 in bonuses. This promo will provide players with 10 days of bet matches.

Use theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP to Secure $1,000 Bet for France-Spain







Redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP and start with a $1,000 bet reset on the World Cup. Any losses on this initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses. On the other hand, anyone who picks a winner on this initial wager will take home straight cash.