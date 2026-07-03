Hornets acquire Dorian Finney-Smith, more draft picks from Rockets, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets acquired forward Dorian Finney-Smith and three second-round draft picks in a trade with…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets acquired forward Dorian Finney-Smith and three second-round draft picks in a trade with the Houston Rockets on Friday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league has not yet approved the trade.

The move allows the Rockets some roster flexibility and creates a $13 million trade exception. Houston recently acquired Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

ESPN was first to report the news.

Meanwhile, the Hornets continue to stockpile draft picks. Charlotte now has 20 second-round draft picks over the next seven years, the second-most tradable picks in the NBA, according to ESPN.

The 33-year-old Finney-Smith is on the tail end of his career and averaged 3.3 points last season in 37 games. ___

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