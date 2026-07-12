x-first half winner
All Times EDT
Friday’s Games
Everett 4, Vancouver 3
Eugene 9, Spokane 4
Tri-City 2, Hillsboro 1
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver 7, Everett 6
Spokane 7, Eugene 6, 10 innings
Tri-City 11, Hillsboro 0
Sunday’s Games
Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Eugene, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
All-Star Break
Friday, July 17 Games
Hillsboro at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
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