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High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

July 12, 2026, 1:05 AM

x-first half winner

All Times EDT

Friday’s Games

Everett 4, Vancouver 3

Eugene 9, Spokane 4

Tri-City 2, Hillsboro 1

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver 7, Everett 6

Spokane 7, Eugene 6, 10 innings

Tri-City 11, Hillsboro 0

Sunday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Eugene, 4:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

All-Star Break

Friday, July 17 Games

Hillsboro at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Vancouver at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

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Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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