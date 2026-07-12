x-first half winner All Times EDT Friday’s Games Everett 4, Vancouver 3 Eugene 9, Spokane 4 Tri-City 2, Hillsboro 1…

x-first half winner

All Times EDT

Friday’s Games

Everett 4, Vancouver 3

Eugene 9, Spokane 4

Tri-City 2, Hillsboro 1

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver 7, Everett 6

Spokane 7, Eugene 6, 10 innings

Tri-City 11, Hillsboro 0

Sunday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Eugene, 4:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

All-Star Break

Friday, July 17 Games

Hillsboro at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Vancouver at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.